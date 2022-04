Boualem Saidi takes the lead of Bayer Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova

Boualem Saidi takes the lead of Bayer Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova. Bayer announced on April 1 that Boualem Saidi is the new Senior Representative (SBR) for Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova Country Group and Managing Director of Bayer Romania. This adds up to his current responsibilities as Country Division Head for the Crop Science. Boualem Saidi (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]