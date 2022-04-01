Romanian investment group launches first investment fund that aims to bring SMEs to the stock market

Romanian investment group launches first investment fund that aims to bring SMEs to the stock market. Impetum Group, a fast-growing Romanian financial group, has launched Agista, the first investment fund in Romania focused on helping local SMEs to get listed on the stock market. In the next two years, the fund aims to finance some 20 local small and medium companies and accelerate their growth (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]