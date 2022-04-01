Romania’s Andreea Ana wins gold at the European Wrestling Championships in Budapest

Romania’s Andreea Ana wins gold at the European Wrestling Championships in Budapest. Andreea Ana won a gold medal at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships in Budapest on Thursday, March 31. She defeated Ukraine's Oleksandra Khomenets 7-5 in the 55 kg final, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced. According to COSR, Andreea Ana is Romania's first senior (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]