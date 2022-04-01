Impetum Group is launching Agista, the first Romanian investment fund to develop local companies through the capital market



Impetum Group is launching Agista, the first Romanian investment fund to develop local companies through the capital market.

Agista will be a €25 million-capitalization investment fund joining the Bucharest Stock Exchange mission to increase the degree of understanding and access to the specific mechanisms of regulated capital markets The financial resources available on the market (individual deposits totalling €33.5 (...)