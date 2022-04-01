Pavel Mărgărit and Associates: How to appeal an enforcement or foreclosure in Romania?
Apr 1, 2022
Pavel Mărgărit and Associates: How to appeal an enforcement or foreclosure in Romania?.
Any person who faces an illegally initiated enforcement or foreclosure in Romania can challenge it by filing an enforcement appeal within the time limit provided by Romanian law. The Romanian Law Firm Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates recommends hiring a lawyer specialized in commercial and (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]