Cristian Secosan Takes Over As General Manager Of Delgaz Grid

Cristian Secosan Takes Over As General Manager Of Delgaz Grid. Cristian Secosan took over on Friday (April 1) the position of general manager of Delgaz Grid, the natural gas and electricity distribution company in Romania of German utility group E.ON, and that of member of the Board of Directors of E.ON (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]