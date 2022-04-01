Filip & Company Assists Tiriac Group On Sale Of Rights And Operations Of Tennis And Golf Tournaments To IMG



Law firm Filip & Company has assisted Tiriac Group on the sale of the rights and operations of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament and the Acciona Open de España golf tournament to IMG UK, which is part of Endeavor group, a global leader in the events, entertainment, sport, media and fashion (...)