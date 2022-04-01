Energy Minister: Romania supports EU’s unitary position before Russia’s blackmail of paying gas in rubles

Energy Minister: Romania supports EU’s unitary position before Russia’s blackmail of paying gas in rubles. The Romanian state and companies from Romania do not have direct contracts with Gazprom, and Romania supports taking on EU’s unitary position before Russia’s blackmail of paying for gas in rubles, the Romanian Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu wrote on Facebook, on Friday. “Russia’s new act of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]