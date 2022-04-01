PM Ciuca: First billion euros under NRRP successfully tapped into, Romania’s commitments duly fulfilled

PM Ciuca: First billion euros under NRRP successfully tapped into, Romania’s commitments duly fulfilled. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that the first billion euros under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) has already been tapped into via the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, for the public authorities to carry out energy efficiency, seismic or (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]