ForMin Aurescu: The visit of four Romanian MPs to the Russian Embassy has no official value.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that the step of four Romanian MPs seeking audience at the Russian Embassy has no official value, but possibly expresses their personal position. “I think that such an action, which has no official value, as it is without any, say, mandate (...)