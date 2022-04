Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac sells Madrid Open for EUR 360 mln

Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac sells Madrid Open for EUR 360 mln. Romanian billionaire and former tennis player Ion Tiriac completed the sale of the Madrid Open, one of the top tennis tournaments in the ATP and WTA circuits, for EUR 360 million. The tournament was bought by the American company IMG, part of NYSE listed Endeavor group, a global leader in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]