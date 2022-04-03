 
April 3, 2022

Golden Foods Snacks SA to sign a partnership with PepsiCo for the distribution of ELMAS products in Romania
Apr 3, 2022

Golden Foods Snacks SA to sign a partnership with PepsiCo for the distribution of ELMAS products in Romania.

Golden Foods Snacks SA, one of the main players on the Romanian FMCG market, announces that, as of January this year, PepsiCo Romania is the main distributor of Elmas products, for different types of sunflower seeds such as black, stripped and white, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, pistachio, cashew (...)

