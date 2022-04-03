PNL to hold Extraordinary Congress on April 10. Flutur, the interim chairman of the party until the Congress, following Florin Citu’s resignation



Gheorghe Flutur announced that he will hold the position of interim chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), until the organisation of the extraordinary Congress of the party, according to the unanimous decision of the PNL Political Bureau on Sunday. At the same time, Lucian Bode will hold (...)