RO minister of European Projects to resign accusing "lack of trust"

RO minister of European Projects to resign accusing "lack of trust". The Romanian minister of investments and European projects, Dan Vîlceanu, a close partner of former Liberal (PNL) leader Florin Cîțu, announced he plans to resign. Vîlceanu's decision comes after Cîțu resigned from the position of president of PNL under the pressure of the party's regional leaders. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]