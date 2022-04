Car Parts Maker Preh Romania Earmarks EUR17M Investments for 2022

Car Parts Maker Preh Romania Earmarks EUR17M Investments for 2022. Car parts producer Preh Romania, a supplier for Porsche, Mercedes or Tesla, has budgeted a EUR17 million investment scheme for this year to develop some projects for its main clients, acquire two new SMT lines and fit out some spaces with special production conditions for new e-mobility (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]