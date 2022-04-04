Carrefour and the start-up AiSA are testing a new solution to improve the customer experience in stores



Carrefour and the start-up AiSA are testing a new solution to improve the customer experience in stores.

The new Customer Engagement Module solution, launched last year as part of the Innovation Labs Program, aims to improve the customer experience in stores and facilitate the interaction between them and employees through technology; Carrefour continues to invest in innovation, supporting (...)