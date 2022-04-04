Filip & Company assists Țiriac Group in the sale of the rights in and operations of Mutua Madrid Open (tennis) and Acciona Open de España (golf)



Filip & Company assisted Țiriac Group, in the sale of the rights in and operations of Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament and Acciona Open de España golf tournament to IMG UK, which is part of Endeavor group, a global leader in the events, entertainment, sport, media and fashion industries. (...)