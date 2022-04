Mopan Suceava Ends 2021 with RON97.7M Turnover, Up 13%

Mopan Suceava Ends 2021 with RON97.7M Turnover, Up 13%. Romanian-held milling and bakery company Mopan Suceava ended 2021 with RON97.7 million turnover, over 13% higher year-on-year, the highest level so far, while net profit doubled, to RON12.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]