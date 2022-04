Toy Wholesaler EduClass Posts RON14.5M Turnover in 2021, Down 13%

Toy wholesaler EduClass ended 2021 with RON14.5 million turnover, down 13%, but the company's business plans for 2022 aim to expand product ranges, in line with parents' demands.