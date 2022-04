Cosrom Cosmetics, Chanel and Guerlain Importer in Romania, Boast Best Year in 2021

Cosrom Cosmetics, the local importer and distributor of Chanel and Guerlain cosmetics and care products, in 2021 posted RON22.7 million turnover, up 46% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on confidas.ro data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]