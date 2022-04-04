Senate’s Citu: The four MPs who met with Russian ambassador had no mandate to speak on Romanian Parliament’s behalf



The four MPs who met last week with the Russian ambassador in Bucharest have “no mandate whatsoever” to speak on behalf of the Romanian Parliament, Senate President Florin Citu said on Monday, adding that the possible sanctions for their act will be taken in accordance with the two Chambers’ (...)