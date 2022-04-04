President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver speech in Romania’s Parliament on Monday evening

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver speech in Romania’s Parliament on Monday evening. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a speech in Romania’s Parliament, the joint standing bureaus decided on Monday. The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, said that the plenary session will start at 19:00, noting that at the beginning the presidents of the two Chambers of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]