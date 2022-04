Opus Land Development To Invest EUR30M In Developing Cosmopolis Project In 2022

Opus Land Development To Invest EUR30M In Developing Cosmopolis Project In 2022. Opus Land Development, the developer of Cosmopolis residential compound, will invest EUR30 million in 2022 in the construction of approximately 500 new homes, the extension of the existing strip mall and in the ongoing infrastructure development of the