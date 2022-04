Ropharma Pharmacy Chain Reports 4% Higher Revenue, Of RON473M, YoY In 2021

Ropharma Pharmacy Chain Reports 4% Higher Revenue, Of RON473M, YoY In 2021. Ropharma (RPH.RO), a pharmacy chain indirectly owned by entrepreneur Mihai Miron, reported revenues of RON473 million in 2021, up 4% from 2020, the company said in a stock market report on Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]