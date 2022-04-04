Himalaya expedition: Romania’s Horia Colibasanu begins quest to climb Kangchenjunga

Himalaya expedition: Romania’s Horia Colibasanu begins quest to climb Kangchenjunga. Leading Romanian mountaineer Horia Colibasanu will leave for Nepal on Tuesday, April 5, to start a new expedition in the Himalayas. He will team up with Romanian Marius Gane and Slovak Peter Hámor in an attempt to climb Kangchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world (8,586 m) and among (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]