Doina Ruşti's The Book of Perilous Dishes presented at London Book Fair

Doina Ruşti's The Book of Perilous Dishes presented at London Book Fair. The novel Mâţa Vinerii/The Book of Perilous Dishes by Romanian author Doina Ruşti will be presented at the London Book Fair this week, between April 5 and April 8. The novel, published in Romanian in 2017 at Polirom, was released in English translation this March at Neem Tree Press. It was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]