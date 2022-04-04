Going big: Romanian developer announces EUR 0.5 bln urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca

Going big: Romanian developer announces EUR 0.5 bln urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca. Iulius Group, one of the biggest real estate developers in Romania, plans the biggest urban regeneration project in the country on an industrial platform located in a central area of Cluj-Napoca. The group says the investment in this project will amount to over EUR 0.5 billion with part of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]