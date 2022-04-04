Estonia’s Foreign Minister Liimets in Bucharest: Russia must be further isolated in terms of politics and economy



Estonia’s Foreign Minister Liimets in Bucharest: Russia must be further isolated in terms of politics and economy.

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, on a visit to Bucharest, said that Russia must be further isolated in terms of politics and economy, mentioning that it is important that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations be carried out without military pressure. Liimets participated in a debate (...)