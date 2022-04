Nuvias Group Acquires Romanian Company Netsafe

Nuvias Group Acquires Romanian Company Netsafe. Nuvias Group, the European distributor of value-add IT solutions, is bolstering its investments in Eastern Europe with the acquisition of Romanian company NetSafe, a distributor of value-add IT solutions and products on the segments of security, networking and wireless equipment (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]