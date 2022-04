Iulian Dascalu Unveils Investments Of Over EUR500M For Urban Regeneration Project In Cluj

Iulius Group, controlled by entrepreneur Iulian Dascalu, has announced investments of over EUR500 million, in partnership with Atterbury Europe, in an ample urban reconversion project targeting the Carbochim industrial platform in Cluj-Napoca, in line with data provided by company officials in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]