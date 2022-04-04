Rompetrol Rafinare Completes Technological Turnaround At Petromidia Navodari, Vega Ploiesti Refineries

Rompetrol Rafinare Completes Technological Turnaround At Petromidia Navodari, Vega Ploiesti Refineries. Rompetrol Rafinare, a member company of the KMG International Group, successfully completed the turnaround of the Petromidia Navodari and Vega Ploieşti refineries and initiated the procedures for restarting the production units, the company said in a stock market report on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]