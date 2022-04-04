Ukraine’s President addresses Romania’s Parliament: Together we must stop these people who want genocide in Europe!



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the horrific crimes committed by Russian soldiers against the Ukrainian civilians in the regions around Kyiv as he addressed Romania’s Parliament. He said Russia must be stopped, adding that it targets not only Ukraine but the Republic of Moldova (...)