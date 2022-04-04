 
April 4, 2022

Dentons Assists Romgaz On Obtaining EUR325M Loan Facility To Buy Exxon's Stake In Neptun Deep Project
Law firm Dentons said in a statement that it advised Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on contracting a credit facility worth EUR325 million to partly fund the acquisition of the stake held by US’ Exxon in the Neptun Deep gas exploration and drilling project in the Black (...)

Romania Raises RON222M Selling 2036 Bonds At 6.48% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry raised 221.2 million lei (EUR44.7 million) on Monday (April 4) selling bonds maturing in 2036, at an annual average yield of 6.48%.

Ukraine's President addresses Romania's Parliament: Together we must stop these people who want genocide in Europe! Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the horrific crimes committed by Russian soldiers against the Ukrainian civilians in the regions around Kyiv as he addressed Romania’s Parliament. He said Russia must be stopped, adding that it targets not only Ukraine but the Republic of Moldova (...)

Nuvias Group Acquires Romanian Company Netsafe Nuvias Group, the European distributor of value-add IT solutions, is bolstering its investments in Eastern Europe with the acquisition of Romanian company NetSafe, a distributor of value-add IT solutions and products on the segments of security, networking and wireless equipment (...)

Iulian Dascalu Unveils Investments Of Over EUR500M For Urban Regeneration Project In Cluj Iulius Group, controlled by entrepreneur Iulian Dascalu, has announced investments of over EUR500 million, in partnership with Atterbury Europe, in an ample urban reconversion project targeting the Carbochim industrial platform in Cluj-Napoca, in line with data provided by company officials in (...)

Rompetrol Rafinare Completes Technological Turnaround At Petromidia Navodari, Vega Ploiesti Refineries Rompetrol Rafinare, a member company of the KMG International Group, successfully completed the turnaround of the Petromidia Navodari and Vega Ploieşti refineries and initiated the procedures for restarting the production units, the company said in a stock market report on (...)

Speedwell Moves HQ To MIRO Office Building In Bucharest Real estate developer Speedwell has moved its headquarters to Bucharest-based MIRO Offices building where it leased a total surface area of 630 square meters.

YOLO Media Establishes Office In The UAE YOLO Media, a PR agency founded in Romania in 2011 by Sorin Dutoiu and Christian Stan, has opened its first office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

 


