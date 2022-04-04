Dentons Assists Romgaz On Obtaining EUR325M Loan Facility To Buy Exxon's Stake In Neptun Deep Project

Dentons Assists Romgaz On Obtaining EUR325M Loan Facility To Buy Exxon's Stake In Neptun Deep Project. Law firm Dentons said in a statement that it advised Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on contracting a credit facility worth EUR325 million to partly fund the acquisition of the stake held by US’ Exxon in the Neptun Deep gas exploration and drilling project in the Black (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]