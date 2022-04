Hagag Development Europe welcomes two new tenants in H Victoriei 109

Hagag Development Europe welcomes two new tenants in H Victoriei 109. BTDConstruct & Ambient and Progetto Lusso Industrial Cluster have relocated their offices on Calea Victoriei Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe announces the lease of approximately 1,250 square meters of office space in H Victoriei 109. The new tenants, BTDConstruct & (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]