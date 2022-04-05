One United Properties proposes to shareholders dividend of 15.2 million euro for financial year 2021

One United Properties proposes to shareholders dividend of 15.2 million euro for financial year 2021. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, convened the General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) for April 26th, 2022. On the agenda of the GMS are, among other items, the approval of the payment of the second tranche (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]