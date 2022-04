Agricola Cereal Sud Sees Sixfold Turnover Growth in 2021, to RON41M

Agricola Cereal Sud Sees Sixfold Turnover Growth in 2021, to RON41M. Agricola Cereal Sud cooperative of Olt county, created five years ago, in 2021 posted RN41.7 million turnover, 6.6 times more than in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]