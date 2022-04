MedLife Budgets RON1.6B Turnover in 2022, Up 13% YOY

MedLife Budgets RON1.6B Turnover in 2022, Up 13% YOY. MedLife group expects turnover to top RON1.6 billion in 2022, up 13.7% from the previous year, in line with the budget published by the healthcare operator for this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]