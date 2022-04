Tema Energy Wants to Boost Turnover by 10%-15% Annually in Next 5-10 Years

Tema Energy, a Romanian data center developer, aims to increase its turnover by 10%-15% annually over the next five-ten years and expand regionally in 2-3 years.