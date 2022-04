eMAG Wants Freshful to Grab 10% Share of Food Retail in 10 Years

eMAG Wants Freshful to Grab 10% Share of Food Retail in 10 Years. eMAG, the biggest player in Romania’s online retail, wants Freshful, the group’s project in the field of food retail, to come to a 5% market share in the next five years and 10% in the next decade. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]