In a speech to the Romanian Parliament delivered by videoconference on Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored that “people who want genocide in Europe” must be stopped. “Dear Romanians, together we must stop these inadequate people who have become accustomed to not being (...)