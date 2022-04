EY: Global IPO Market Sees Significant Slowdown In Q1/2022

EY: Global IPO Market Sees Significant Slowdown In Q1/2022. The global initial public offering (IPO) saw a significant slowdown in the first quarter of 2022, after the record highs in 2021, as volumes dropped by 37% in in January-March and revenues by 51%, according to an EY analysis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]