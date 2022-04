TBI Bank, Also Present In Romania, Ends 2021 With Net Profit Of EUR27.5M, Up 39% YoY

TBI Bank, Also Present In Romania, Ends 2021 With Net Profit Of EUR27.5M, Up 39% YoY. TBI Bank, with operations in Romania, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece and Lithuania, reported a net profit of EUR27.5 million at end-2021, the best result ever, up 39% versus 2020, the lender said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]