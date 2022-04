Poland’s Scallier Seeks To Expand Presence In Romania By Opening New Retail Parks

Polish real estate developer Scallier, one of the most dynamic investors in small and medium-sized retail parks, plans to expand its presence on the Romanian market where it holds three projects by opening new retail parks by the end of (...)