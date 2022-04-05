 
Romania Central Bank Raises Key Rate To 3% A Year
Apr 5, 2022

Romania Central Bank Raises Key Rate To 3% A Year.

Romania's central bank on Tuesday (April 5) raised its benchmark interest rate to 3% a year from the current rate of 2.5% a year, starting April 6, 2022.

