Incident at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest: Car hits the fence of the diplomatic mission, the driver dies following the impact of the car catching fire



A man died on Wednesday morning after his car hit the fence of the Russian Embassy on Kiseleff Road, following the impact of the car catching fire. ”This morning, around 06:00, an event was reported, in which a car was involved, which left the road and hit the fence of... The post Incident at (...)