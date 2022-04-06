Abris invests in Orbitvu, global leader in product photography automation for the e-commerce sector

Abris invests in Orbitvu, global leader in product photography automation for the e-commerce sector. A subsidiary of Abris CEE Mid-Market III LP fund, managed by Abris Capital Partners (“Abris”), the leading private equity investor in Central Europe, has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Orbitvu Sp. z o.o. – a world leader in automated product photography solutions. Orbitvu, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]