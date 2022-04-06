First Bank offers companies green loans that allow them to recover up to 100% of their electricity costs and achieve energy independence



First Bank offers loans with 50%[1] discount for companies that want to install photovoltaic panels to recover their electricity costs. Thus, companies can become prosumers and, by implementing green solutions, recover up to 100% of these expenses. According to the new updates of the current (...)