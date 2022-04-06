PM Ciuca receives seniority derogation from the PNL statute to run for party chairman

PM Ciuca receives seniority derogation from the PNL statute to run for party chairman. The National Liberal Party (PNL)’s Executive Bureau established on Tuesday a derogation from the statute regarding seniority so that the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca can run for the position of party’s chairman, announced the PNL spokesman Ionut Stroe. “Today, several decisions have been taken (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]