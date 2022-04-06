Dentons advises Romgaz on €325 million financing for the acquisition of EMEPRL

Dentons, the world's largest law firm, assisted Romgaz in contracting a €325 million loan facility to partially finance its acquisition of shares in ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited (EMEPRL). Raiffeisen Bank granted the financing. EMEPRL holds 50 percent of the rights and (...)