PwC: Over 80% Of Central Banks Consider Launching A Digital Currency Or Already Done So.

Over 80% of central banks are considering launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) or have already done so, according to the 2022 PwC CBDC Global Index that analyses and ranks the leading retail and wholesale CBDC projects.